WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,334,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,066,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 110,812 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,683,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,345,000 after buying an additional 72,565 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 378,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 36,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of MNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $33.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.