WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.73. 6,127,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,765. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

