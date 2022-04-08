WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,513,325. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,023,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.69. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.