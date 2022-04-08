WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,185,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,817,000 after buying an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.80. 204,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,952. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

