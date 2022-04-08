WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY traded up $4.85 on Thursday, reaching $207.80. The stock had a trading volume of 359,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.11. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.