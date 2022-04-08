WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.91. 137,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,488. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02.

