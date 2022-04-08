WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 54 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $85,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Valmont Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 110,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.12. 133,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,218. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.