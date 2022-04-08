WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 939,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,597. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

