WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

DHR stock traded up $10.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.66. 2,505,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.72 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

