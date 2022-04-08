WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $174.51, but opened at $191.98. WD-40 shares last traded at $197.91, with a volume of 1,365 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in WD-40 by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.29.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

