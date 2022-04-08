WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $238.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $174.51 on Monday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.44 and a fifty-two week high of $313.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.