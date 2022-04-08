WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.14-$5.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average of $222.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.44 and a 12-month high of $313.73.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WD-40 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.