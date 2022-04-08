Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will announce $3.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $15.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $31.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

