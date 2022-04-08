Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,994 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $150,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 60,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Waste Management by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 247,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

NYSE WM traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.78. 1,966,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

