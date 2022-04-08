Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $135.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.50.
NYSE WCN opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $112.31 and a 12-month high of $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
