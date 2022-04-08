Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WASH opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a market cap of $851.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.