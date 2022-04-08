Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.