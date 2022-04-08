Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 210,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.