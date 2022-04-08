Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Thomas Millner Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Rating) insider Thomas Millner purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$28.18 ($21.19) per share, with a total value of A$704,500.00 ($529,699.25).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.79.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and
