Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Thomas Millner Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Rating) insider Thomas Millner purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$28.18 ($21.19) per share, with a total value of A$704,500.00 ($529,699.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

