Warp Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $166,437.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $465,698.68 and approximately $166,437.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $99.64 or 0.00229707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.