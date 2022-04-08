Warburg Research Reiterates “€35.10” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($38.57) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARL. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($31.10) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.68 ($30.42).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €32.58 ($35.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €19.03 ($20.91) and a 12 month high of €30.20 ($33.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.66 and a 200-day moving average of €27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.76.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.