Warburg Research Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €162.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €163.96 ($180.17).
Shares of SIX2 opened at €123.00 ($135.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €137.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €144.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. Sixt has a 1-year low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
