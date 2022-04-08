Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €40.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.96) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JEN. HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.21 ($39.80).

Shares of JEN traded down €0.70 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €23.94 ($26.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.42 and its 200-day moving average is €32.42. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 52-week high of €37.80 ($41.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

