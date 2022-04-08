Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.96) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JEN. HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.21 ($39.80).

Shares of JEN traded down €0.70 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €23.94 ($26.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.42 and its 200-day moving average is €32.42. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 52-week high of €37.80 ($41.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57.

About Jenoptik (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.