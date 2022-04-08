W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $521.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $491.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $527.12.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.