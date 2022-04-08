W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRB. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.61.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

