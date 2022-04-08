Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.92

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.62. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 34,633 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $122,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

