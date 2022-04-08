Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.92.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

