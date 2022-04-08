VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,998 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after buying an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after buying an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMW stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,043. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.