Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) versus Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Head-To-Head Survey

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vivos has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -119.95% Titan Medical N/A -78.42% -44.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos and Titan Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 2,569.85 -$2.53 million ($0.01) -7.50 Titan Medical $20.09 million 2.81 -$14.86 million ($0.16) -3.17

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Medical. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivos and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Titan Medical beats Vivos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

