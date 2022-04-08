Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.00

Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 389990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Vivo Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

