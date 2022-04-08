Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Vistra worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $175,101,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Vistra by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 536,123 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 327,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after acquiring an additional 280,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.37%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

