Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $499,488.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $499,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $17,416.44.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $473.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
