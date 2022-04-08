VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.67 and last traded at $62.67. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

