VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.67 and last traded at $62.67. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.