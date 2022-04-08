VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.04 and last traded at $73.75. Approximately 19,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 30,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09.

