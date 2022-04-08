Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Trading Down 2.1%

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

