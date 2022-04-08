Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TNF LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $56.12 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

