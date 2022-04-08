Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

