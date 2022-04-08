Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.42%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

