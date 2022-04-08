Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $313,000 Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

E has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

