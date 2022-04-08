Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Emfo LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

