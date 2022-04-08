Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,424.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,122,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

