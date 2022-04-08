Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $721.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $469.80 and a 12 month high of $725.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.