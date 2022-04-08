VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,589 shares of company stock worth $5,832,041. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN opened at $220.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.53 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.17.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.