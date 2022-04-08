Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,827 shares of company stock worth $875,715. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $16,845,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

