VeriCoin Hits Market Cap of $74,718.42 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $74,718.42 and approximately $14.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,831.22 or 1.00094036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00026376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002010 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,922,504 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.