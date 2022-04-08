Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,628. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $227.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

