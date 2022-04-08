Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

