Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $894,518.75

Veil (VEIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $894,518.75 and $134.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,880.16 or 1.00233503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00064916 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.23 or 0.00262341 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00324200 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00133882 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00087260 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004757 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

