VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VBIV opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $437.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.97.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,269,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 462,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,372,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 176,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 68,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

