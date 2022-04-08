Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$77.35 and last traded at C$77.05. 25,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 54,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$76.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.